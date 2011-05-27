INSTANT MBA: Secret To Breaking The Glass Ceiling? Go Home For Dinner

Photo: Pacific Brands

Today’s advice comes from an interview with Sue Morphet, CEO of Pacific Brands, in The Sidney Morning Herald: “One way to ensure more women fill C-suite offices? Get execs — male and female — to go home for dinner.”



“The most important thing we have to do is look after women through their 30s,” she told the Herald. “With all the technology we’ve got, they should go home for dinner and work on the dining room table afterwards instead of making corridor decisions late at night.”

“And it goes both ways”, she says. It’s important to “ensure that men and women take accountability for the domestic environment.”

“That way, everyone wins.”

