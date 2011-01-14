INSTANT MBA: Give The "Ballsiest" Guarantee Possible And Watch Sales Soar

Today’s lesson comes from Pamela Yellen, president of Bank On Yourself, a financial and retirement planning program:



“My favourite strategy is implementing the strongest and ballsiest guarantee that you possibly can.

I think that most business owners and entrepreneurs know that using a guarantee does increase sales, but most businesses don’t use this very powerful strategy, and those who do use it often use very weak and unspecific guarantees like, ‘Your satisfaction is guaranteed.'”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.