INSTANT MBA: Give Employees Room To Test Crazy Ideas

Today’s lesson comes from Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group:“A title that hasn’t gotten nearly the amount of attention it deserves is entrepreneur’s little brother, ‘intrapreneur’: an employee who is given freedom and financial support to create new products, services and systems, who does not have to follow the company’s usual routines or protocols.



While it’s true that every company needs an entrepreneur to get it under way, healthy growth requires a smattering of intrapreneurs who drive new projects and explore new and unexpected directions for business development.”

