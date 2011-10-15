INSTANT MBA: "You Are Allowed To Change Your Mind"

By Medill DC on Flickr



Today’s advice comes from coverage of American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern’s speech at Johns Hopkins University in The Johns Hopkins News-Letter: “You are allowed to change your mind, it’s how quickly you can change course that defines your success.”

Managing a business or organisation is all about efficiency and flexibility, McGovern says. She believes things finally “clicked” for her as a manager when she learned the value of delegation. Managing groups of people, she says, is far more effective than micromanaging individuals — it streamlines your operation and keeps things moving.

The ability and willingness to shift directions is vital, she says, because business leaders should be finding themselves in somewhat awkward or uneasy positions. Have a solid team behind you and a well organised office will help you to react to that, and grow and productively shape your organisation.

“If you are not uncomfortable, you are not learning,” says McGovern.

