INSTANT MBA: Fundraising Is An Awesome Opportunity For Getting Critical Feedback

Today’s lesson comes from Joshua Hernandez, CEO of Tap Me, an in-game advertising platform:



“Make no mistake, fundraising can be distracting to building your company but at the same it is a tremendous opportunity to get critical feedback on your business.

Make sure that you never take a defensive posture and keep an open mind when venture veterans have ideas on your business model. It’s your job to separate the wheat from the chaff when you get back to the office.”

