INSTANT MBA: Don't Set Goals That Are Too Hard To Reach

Photo: BNETvideo/ Flickr

Today’s advice comes from The Rubicon Project CEO Frank Addante via Inc.“Many companies believe that setting far-reaching goals is the best way to motivate people to over-achieve. I don’t subscribe to that philosophy.”



Addante says that if you hire “winners,” you don’t need to set high goals.

People who like to win do extremely well and are most competitive when they’re feeling positive and focused, says Addante. So, if you set achievable goals, they’ll likely blow past them and motivate the people around them to do so as well.

“Set goals for yourself and your team that are very achievable. Know when you’re winning, adjust when you’re not, and make winning contagious.”

