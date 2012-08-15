INSTANT MBA: Founder of Cheating Web Site Advises People To Not Be Afraid Of Controversial Business Ideas

Photo: AshleyMadison.com

Today’s advice comes from Noel Biderman, president of AshleyMadison.com, via Inc.:“You don’t always have to be positive. You don’t have to be everything to everyone. People are smart. They’re well informed. They can draw their own conclusions.”



The former sports attorney can probably speak on controversial businesses better than anyone else.

His website, AshleyMadison.com, is a dating site for cheaters; users can create profiles and browse other users’ profiles to find the perfect person to have a discreet affair with. And while he has received a barrage of criticism for the web site and many advertisers won’t work with him, he believed in the business and made it work. Biderman does all of the company’s advertising in-house and refrains from outsourcing.

Regardless of how far-fetched and controversial your idea seems, if you believe there’s a niche for it and that it will succeed, go for it. The negative opinions of the general public shouldn’t be a concern for business owners. Biderman was fully aware that his business was way outside of conventional ideas, but he knew it could yield a profit if he put enough work into it.

“Don’t be afraid to take a position you believe in. Trust your own vision and voice and you will be pleasantly surprised by the outcome.”

