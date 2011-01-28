INSTANT MBA: Forget About Being Passionate, Make Sure You Can Deliver

Today’s lesson comes from Les McKeown, author of “Predictable Success”:



“Soaring oratory in a difficult time can help raise morale, but it actually means something only if you have an effective strategy and world-class execution to back it up.

The passion-driven leader may be pretty to watch, but selling people on the concept that passion means everything for business success? No thanks. I’ll take competence — even mercenary competence — every time.”

