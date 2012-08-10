Instant MBA: Even If You Fail, 'There's Absolutely No Downside.'

Photo: Screengrab from BusinessOnMain on YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, via The Huffington Post:“Just do it. There’s no benefit to saying, ‘I’m just doing this because it will get me to this new place,’ or ‘I’m just going to go into this analyst program because it will prep me for X.’ If you’re passionate about something, go for it, because people are great at what they love and when they’re the happiest.”



Following your passion and starting a business can be a risky venture, but the high-risk may also result in high-reward. Moreover, passion yields engagement, and those fully invested in their jobs are more likely to succeed than those who aren’t as satisfied.

“The downside to starting a company is having it fail, but in the process of potential failure, there’s the fun of doing what you love every single day, which to me means there’s absolutely no downside.”

