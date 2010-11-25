INSTANT MBA: It Is Tempting To Grow A Business As Quickly As Possible, But Narrow Your Focus To Avoid Chaos

Photo: Ambit Energy

Today’s lesson comes from Jere Thompson, Jr., Co-founder and CEO of Ambit Energy.“You can build spreadsheets that help you dream that someday you can see the kind of growth that we’re experiencing now. But we have just kept our focus on the day-to-day details.



We had a lot of great ideas, but we kept focused on just a few simple things, like automation and residential customers. We could have grown two to three times faster than we have, but we have tried to keep things under control. It sounds crazy, but despite how fast we have grown, it has never felt chaotic.”

