INSTANT MBA: Focus On the Community, Not The Brand

Photo: Grasshopper Group

Today’s lesson comes from David Hauser, co-founder of Grasshopper Group:”A brand that’s less product-focused and more community-focused will open up doors to all sorts of untraditional marketing, and at the very least, will make your brand come across less sales-centric.



Remember, people want to work with people they like, so give your brand some personality.”

