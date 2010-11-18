INSTANT MBA: Developing Your Personal Brand Makes Getting A New Job Easier

Today’s lesson comes from Jason Alba, CEO of JibberJobber, a job search tool:



“I had no concept of personal branding during my job search, and that contributed to the painful process. I talk about personal branding as it relates to push and pull marketing.

If you have a strong personal brand, you can enjoy the benefits of pull marketing – that is, people know you, they know what you have to offer, they know how you’ll fit into their organisation or needs, and they reach out to you. If you have no personal brand you have to do push marketing – that is, you have to educate them on yourself and your value, and why they should consider you. I’ve seen people with strong personal brands transition very quickly, and I’ve since fallen in love with the idea of developing a strong personal brand as a career management strategy.”

– Jason Alba, Founder and CEO of JibberJobber

