INSTANT MBA: Fixing Your Weaknesses Is A Waste Of Time, Instead Find Someone Who Has What You Lack

Today’s lesson comes from Neil Patel, cofounder of Crazy Egg and Kissmetrics:



“Don’t worry about what you lack. Figure out what you are best at and fill in the gaps around you. Don’t spend time learning weaknesses, focus on what you do best and let others handle your weaknesses.”

