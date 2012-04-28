INSTANT MBA: Hire People Smarter Than Yourself When Launching A Business

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Aronson

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Arrowsight CEO Adam Aronson:“Instead of trying to do things on your own, find the very smartest, most experienced people that you can and inspire them to help you.”



Aronson says he relied heavily on consultants when he was launching Arrowsight, a video surveillance company that measures employee performance.

He hired experienced professionals who could help him analyse the markets and figure out what industry was best to break into first. Key to his initial success was also working with people who had connections to the industry and could help him land clients.

“Instead of making a decision based on your own ideas entirely, especially if it has to do with the long term direction of your company, I would recommend hiring smart consultants to come in and help you analyse that.”

