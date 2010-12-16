INSTANT MBA: Find Out What Employees Are Good At And Assign Tasks Accordingly

Today’s lesson comes from Geoff Vuleta, C.E.O. of Fahrenheit 212, an innovation consulting firm in Manhattan:



“I try to uncover what people are really good at doing and then give them a hell of a lot of that to do. I really, truly believe in that.

I am the sort of person who’s never really believed in obsessing over trying to get people to do things that they are no good at anyway.”

