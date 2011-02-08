INSTANT MBA: Find A Cofounder Who Can Finish Your Sentences

Today’s lesson comes from Arianna Huffington, Editor-in-chief and co-founder of the Huffington Post.



‘“I really cannot say enough about the incredible value of having a great partner like [Huff Po cofounder] Ken Lerer has been, the fact that we can really finish each others sentences…

It’s like we’ve created this thing together and therefore every step of the way we have made decisions together.”

