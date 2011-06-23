Instant MBA: You Have To "Man-Up"

Today’s advice comes from OfficeMax Co-Founder and ex-CEO Michael Feuer’s interview with Forbes. In 2010, Feuer published a new book called “The Benevolent Dictator: Empower Your Employees, Build Your Business, and Outwit the Competition”:



“Use your head, heart and gut and recognise that the truth is out there but you have to ‘man-up’ and deal with what these three barometers are telling you.

“Your customer will tell you, but you have to translate what you’re hearing into what it really means. If it’s not working, fix it or bag it; when it starts to work ‘go all in’.”

Feuer says you should look at what you’re trying to accomplish through the eyes of the customers, and give them what need in a different way or form than they can find anywhere else.

“It’s all about positioning and filling a need.”

