INSTANT MBA: Facebook Engineer Used Feedback When Changing Business Model

Today’s advice comes from Lucy Zhang, software engineer at Facebook, via Fast Company:“We sent out the survey to our Beluga users after we launched for a couple of months and we asked them what was one thing we can do to make the product better and make you use it more. And the feedback was that they want more of their friends on it. That’s when we realised we had a great product, but we weren’t getting the reach we wanted.”



Sometimes you reach a point where your current business model just isn’t working for you. It doesn’t always mean you have to abandon the company altogether. Other solutions, such as re-branding the company’s image or partnering with another business, will do the trick. The latter is the case for former Google employee Lucy Zhang, who created the Beluga mobile group chat messenger and eventually joined forces with Facebook to create Facebook’s current messenger.

Zhang turned to her Beluga users to figure out what she could do to attract a wider audience. She kept their advice in mind and saw an opportunity with Facebook to achieve what her customers were asking for. Feedback from your customers or users can be invaluable to the business. If you really want to know what you can do to make your business better, let your clients be entirely candid about how you can improve, and you’d be surprised with the results.

“After talking to Facebook, we got more and more excited about the prospect of being able to bring our ideas and our product to a lot more users. And that’s really what made us decide to come [to Facebook].”

