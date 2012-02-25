INSTANT MBA: Face-to-Face Interaction Is Key To Focusing Your Team

Photo: blacklist / YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Steve Stoute, CEO of Translation, LLC in his interview with The New York Times’ Corner Office blog.“I let everybody [in my company] understand that they have a direct responsibility for the person next to them, and that it’s very important that we’re transparent with one another, that we work with one another, that we are aligned and clear in our communication.”



With this in mind, Stoute has created an atmosphere that emphasises facetime over email. He encourages his employees to get up and walk over to someone’s desk rather than messaging them because tiny details often get lost in an email, Stoute says.

He also says face-to-face conversations are what help build the kind of relationships important for a team to work together successfully.

From day one, he works to ensure that all his team members are on the same page, setting a clear mission statement and implementing checks and balances to make sure people continue to be aligned with the company’s values.

“It’s like one of those moments where everybody’s holding hands. So if somebody doesn’t do something, it’s felt throughout the organisation,” says Stoute. “Small organisations have the benefit of being nimble, but the threat is that when one person catches a cold, everybody catches a cold.”

