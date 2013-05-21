INSTANT MBA: Entrepreneurs Need To Live Life By A Certain Code

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Jan Rezab, CEO of Socialbakers:



“I think to be a successful entrepreneur, you have to have vision and a certain decorum, standard, way of doing things. You have to live life by a certain code.”

At 26, Rezab is working on his second company Socialbakers, an analytics and monitoring firm, which currently has nearly 2,000 clients globally, including brands like Nestle, Nissan, HP and eBay in 75 countries around the world.

When Razeb’s first company — which he started at the age of 14 — shut down, he found himself with more than $100,000 in debt and in the Czech Republic, once you’ve failed with one company, you don’t start another one, he tells us. But Rezab didn’t listen.

“Given my age, I had to be curious. I had to learn how to fail and fail fast. Execution is what differentiates between a ‘wanna be’ and a ‘do-er’ “

