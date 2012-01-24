INSTANT MBA: Entrepreneurs Are Different Than Other Smart People

Photo: Wikipedia

Today’s advice comes from Kleiner Perkins’ Bing Gordon’s interview with Canadian Business:

“I’ve found that entrepreneurs, unlike smart people, get focused on working with whatever they have at hand and doing one important thing at a time. Smart people tend to enjoy thinking about a lot of things at once.”



Perhaps all entrepreneurs are smart people, but not all smart people are entrepreneurs. In order to properly manage a company, an entrepreneur should be able to listen to really complicated matters and focus on the one detail that the company actually needs. They need to be able to say, “We’re going to do this one and we’re only going to do this one.”

Furthermore, they need to be able to get everyone else on board with this narrow strategy as well. Otherwise, the company will be chasing many different propsects without making any real progress. Prioritizing is a much needed skillset in entrepreneurs.

Gordon is an executive in the video game industry and was the co-founder of video game publisher and developer Electronic Arts (EA) before becoming a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB), the world’s largest venture capital firm. He has worked with Audible.com, Amazon, Ngmoco, and Zynga.

“Entrepreneurs should be serial monogamists; do one thing at a time until you make sufficient progress and then move on.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.