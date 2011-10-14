Instant MBA: Good Managers Give It To Staffers Straight

By Tom Raftery on Flickr



Today’s advice comes from Symantec CEO Enrique Salem’s interview in the New York Times:“If you’re going to be successful, you’ve got to be able to deliver the tough message. And I find that a lot of managers will not deliver those messages and then people are surprised. If you get asked to be a manager, you have to manage.”

Salem says he’s a big believer in keeping expectations high — but within reason — and fostering an environment in which people understand they need to perform. Part of that, as a manager, is cultivating an ability to tell it like it is, while still maintaining a respectful and productive air.

At first, that directness was challenging for Salem. But as he picked up more management experience and broadened his view, he learned that a certain honesty and frankness save time and energy while preventing intra-office misunderstandings, he says. Plus, if you have a reputation for being forthright, your staff isn’t ever unfairly broadsided by what you have to say.

“Managing means sometimes you’ve got to deliver a tough message,” he says. “But you’ve got to give the feedback in a way that has a constructive tone.”

