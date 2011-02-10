INSTANT MBA: Employees Who Don't Speak Up At Meetings Are Slackers

Today’s lesson comes from Julie Greenwald, chairwoman and chief operating officer of the Atlantic Records Group:



‘“In meetings, I constantly talk about how we have to be vulnerable, and that it’s not fair for some people in meetings to just sit or stand along the wall and not participate.

If you’re not going to

participate, then that means you’re just sponging off the rest of us.”

