INSTANT MBA: Employees Can Learn From Working Remotely

Today’s advice comes from Peter Rojas, co-founder of Gizmodo and Engadget, via Fast Company:“One of the keys of collaborating remotely is that you have to have responsiveness. It doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be available 24 hours a day, but that when you are working, you’re doing your best to try to be available or responsive to the people that you’re working with.”



If done right, working remotely has its benefits. It enforces communication skills that can be used beyond a professional setting. Without having everyone you work with in close proximity, you’re forced to learn how to explain concepts in a way that everyone will understand without a physical presentation.

According to Rojas, it also gives people responsibility. Without having someone over your shoulder in a standard 9-5 setting, you’re free to take on the reins and work without the added pressure. Businesses should incorporate a sense of remoteness into their employees work routine.



“I think working remotely gives people an advantage and a sense of independence and ownership. The result in my experience tends to be a much better product.”

