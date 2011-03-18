INSTANT MBA: Bonuses Should Be Unexpected

Today’s lesson comes from Tony Hartl, the founder of Planet Tan and author of “Selling Sunshine: 75 Tips, Tools and Tactics for Becoming a Wildly Successful Entrepreneur” :



“Make sure you show what you value through your celebrations — and not through Christmas bonuses that your staff could come to expect.”

“It should be something new and different and surprising and, if done right, it will always result in an adrenaline surge in energy channeled for your company.“





