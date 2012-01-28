INSTANT MBA: Employee Perks Help Productivity In The Long Run

Today’s advice comes from Google CEO Larry Page in his interview with Adam Lashinsky at FORTUNE.



“My job as a leader is to make sure everybody in the company has great opportunities, and that they feel they’re having a meaningful impact and are contributing to the good of society.”

Google is known for its amazing corporate culture and perks, like free food, gym memberships and lots of workplace entertainment. Larry Page says that looking out for their employees pays off for Google in the long-run.

According to Page, the company’s health care costs have grown less rapidly compared to other businesses mainly because they have healthy food available for their staff and even a doctor on site. If employees feel better, this also helps improve productivity, he says.

Google’s corporate philosophy promotes an environment where people feel valued, are excited about their jobs and feel like their work results in large-scale changes in the world.

“It’s important that the company be a family, that people feel that they’re part of the company, and that the company is like a family to them. When you treat people that way, you get better productivity. Rather than really caring what hours you worked, you care about output.”

