INSTANT MBA: Don't Wine And Dine, Hang Out And Have Beers Instead

Today’s advice comes from Dina Kaplan, co-founder of blip.tv.

“It’s helpful when you’re starting a company to target a specific community whose lives will be enhanced by the product you’re building.

“Then, identify the thought leaders in the community and instead of wining and dining them, have beers with them, BBQ with them, hang out and listen to them.

“Learn as much as you can about the problem you’re trying to solve, and then invite them to humbly check out your product and offer feedback. When you’re launching a company, a soft sell can be a lot more valuable than a hard sell.”

