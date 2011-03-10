INSTANT MBA: Don't Skimp, You Should Always Over-Deliver

Today’s lesson comes from Jeff Avallon, co-founder of IdeaPaint:
“We knew we only had one shot at this, so there was nothing throughout our start-up that we didn’t purposely over-deliver on — from the way we pitched our distributors and investors to the way we rolled out in the market.
“If you always over-deliver, it is going to draw attention and you will likely be successful.”
