INSTANT MBA: Don't Skimp, You Should Always Over-Deliver

Today’s lesson comes from Jeff Avallon, co-founder of IdeaPaint:





“We knew we only had one shot at this, so there was nothing throughout our start-up that we didn’t purposely over-deliver on — from the way we pitched our distributors and investors to the way we rolled out in the market.

“If you always over-deliver, it is going to draw attention and you will likely be successful.”

