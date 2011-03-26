INSTANT MBA: Hey New Hires, Don't Try To Be A Big Shot Right Away

Today’s advice comes from Richard Buery, president of the Children’s Aid Society.



“I think there is an inevitable desire when you’re in a new position to want to make a big splash to prove your worth.

“And I think one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is to avoid the tendency to want to come in and make big decisions before you really know what you’re talking about.

“So take the time to learn and to listen. And if that means that you’re taking more time to make changes, that’s great because you’re more likely to make good decisions.”

