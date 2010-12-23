INSTANT MBA: Don't Lose Your Temper; Be Direct

Today’s lesson comes from Cathleen Black, former chairwoman of Hearst Magazines:



“I’m very direct. I don’t really lose my temper, but if I’m upset about something I don’t want to show that in front of seven people and humiliate whoever it is.

You do it five minutes afterward and then you say: “Look, this is what I observed. You were out of order or you shut somebody down.” The point is to solve it right now, and don’t let stuff simmer overnight. Don’t let it linger, and you don’t need 25 e-mails back and forth.”

