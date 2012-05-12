INSTANT MBA: Don't Hang On To Your Past Success For Too Long

Photo: singularityu/ YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Autodesk Inc. CEO Carl Bass in his interview with The New York Times:“I think it’s real easy as a leader to confuse what the results are today with the actions that happened a while ago, because then you just start coasting.”



Bass says the problem is that companies use factors like revenue and profit to measure their success, but it’s possible that these things are still positive even after a company has lost its original spark.

“I’ve been spending a lot more time trying to quantify or figure out if what we’re doing is right, or whether what we’re really doing is just celebrating the result of things that happened a while ago.”

