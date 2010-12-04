INSTANT MBA: Don't Let People Tell You Your Ideas Won't Work

Today’s lesson comes from Foursquare co-founder Dennis Crowley:



“Don’t let people tell you your ideas won’t work.

I went through a few years of this before I realised I probably just saw the world differently than the people who said the stuff I was excited about wouldn’t work or that people wouldn’t want it / use it.

If you’re passionate about an idea that’s stuck in your head, find a way to build it so you can prove to yourself that it doesn’t work.”

