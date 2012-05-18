INSTANT MBA: Don't Let A Micromanager Terrorize Your Workplace

Photo: Position Ignition

Today’s advice comes from Simon North, co-author of the eBook How to Get the Job You Want, via his column on Forbes.com: “Often micromanagers are oblivious to the effect they are having on other people. They actually think all their micromanaging is producing a better work product.”



Micromanagers often feel pressure to produce and when someone on the team is not doing they share, the micromanager feels out of control. Consequently, they tend to lash and make unfair demands on everyone else, says North.

While micromanagers might have a good reason for their behaviour, their actions are unproductive and demoralizing.

“Without being confrontational, find a way to let this person know how micromanagement affects you. A little levity could diffuse the tension. Or you might just ask how he or she thinks it feels to be second-guessed and mistrusted all the time.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.