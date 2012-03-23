INSTANT MBA: Don't Hype Up Your Product Until It's Perfect

Photo: Scobleizer/ YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Buyosphere CEO Tara Hunt at Inc.“Marketing is not a substitute for a great product that people love. In fact, a great product that people love will market itself and any noise you make beyond that just supports the growth naturally.”



Buyosphere, a website where people can get recommendations for items they’d like to buy, has received a lot of media attention, but Hunt says the company still has a long way to go.

Focusing too much on getting your name out there can actually detract from your mission to improve your product, she says. Instead, you should take the time to make sure your product is great before you start pitching it to everyone. In the meantime, let your customers get the word out about what you’re doing.

“Every company wants to get to traction and getting to traction requires spreading the word, but if the word spread is “that app sucks,” it will damage your reputation far more than waiting a few months until you can show something magical.”

