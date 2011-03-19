INSTANT MBA: Don't Hire Senior People, Hire People Who Punch Above Their Weight Class

Today’s advice comes from VC Mark Suster, a former entrepreneur.



“There are people who tell startups that they should hire the most senior people that they can find. I’m not one of those.

“I believe that you should always hire people who are looking to “punch above their weight class,” which means to hire people who want to be one league above where they are today.

“…You need the sales executive who aspires to be a VP Sales (e.g. one weight class above where he’s at) but has not yet been given the chance. He’s got something to prove.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.