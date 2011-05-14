INSTANT MBA: Don't Half-arse A Job Interview With Oprah

Photo: AP

Today’s advice comes from Christina Norman, who was dismissed after only four months as CEO of OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network:

“It was a really bad interview. I had been at one company for a long time, and I was really ambivalent about this role – and it showed. I was kind of, not so sure. I was low energy. She said to me later, ‘I thought you needed hormones. Are you OK?’



“I had just come from an intense work environment and was burned out. But this is not the kind of job, this is not the kind of person, that you half-arse it for.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.