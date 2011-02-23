INSTANT MBA: Don't Be Irreplaceable

Today’s lesson comes from Bob

Parsons, founder of GoDaddy:



“People often say to me, ‘You must be a really busy guy!’

Actually, I’m not. I can make time

anytime I want, and there’s a reason for that: I accomplish everything through other people.

That gives me a tremendous bandwidth. And then, when I want to get away—which I do often—everybody who works with and for me knows how to handle things, so it doesn’t matter if I’m here or not. It shows trust.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.