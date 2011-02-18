INSTANT MBA: Do Not Keep Your Business Idea A Secret, Get People Excited About It Instead

saikofish via Flickr



Today’s lesson comes from Steve Huffman, founder of Reddit.

“If you’re a startup, if you haven’t built anything yet, you’re not Apple. You don’t have anything to gain from being secret.

The goal before you build something is sign people up to your idea. Get investors interested, get developers and business guys interested in working with you…if you’re just getting started, nothing’s a secret.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.