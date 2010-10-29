INSTANT MBA: The Telephone Is One Of The Best Branding Devices Ever

Photo: Melissa Pierce

Today’s lesson comes from Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos and author of Delivering Happiness, a book about his entrepreneurial endeavours.

“We put our 1-800 number at the top of every single page of our website because we actually want to talk to our customers, and that’s how we develop that personal emotional connection with them.



The telephone is actually one of the best branding devices out there because you have the customer’s undivided attention for five to 10 minutes, and what we’ve found is that if you get the interaction right, customers will remember that for a very long time and tell their friends and family about it.

So we don’t have scripts. We don’t measure call times trying to get customers off the phone. We don’t try to upsale. We just try to provide that really human connection, develop the best service possible. We basically tell our reps, just use your best judgment. It’s not a policy of it’s this dollar amount and you have to get supervisor approval. Really, just do what you think is right.”

– Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos in an exclusive interview with Business Insider (clip below)



