INSTANT MBA: It's Important To Deliver Feedback The Right Way

Photo: Jason Shen

Today’s advice comes from Jason Shen, co-founder of Ridejoy, a community-driven marketplace for people to share rides, via his piece on Lifehacker:“Because many people shut down when receiving negative feedback, it’s important to deliver that feedback the right way. As a startup founder, I give and receive a ton of feedback both positive and negative, so this is something I think about a lot.”



Giving and getting feedback for your work is an essential way to ensure growth in your career. But when it comes time to provide your employees with constructive criticism, managers should be mindful of the way it’s delivered. Shen offers some key do’s and don’ts for delivering negative feedback.

Do show that you care about your employee and his or her work, and that you’re open to different solutions. Don’t generalize in your feedback or be disrespectful towards your employee. The key, notes Shen, is to “influence people and projects to make them better.”

“Negative feedback can be painful to hear, but if you can swallow your pride, it presents the opportunity to improve what you’re working on.”

