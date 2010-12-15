INSTANT MBA: Defensive Employees Should Be Taught To Focus And Bond Instead

Today’s lesson comes from Bob Brennan, president and C.E.O. of Iron Mountain, an information management company:



“The biggest organizational challenge I’ve seen in small, medium and large companies is this issue of defensiveness.

Maybe I’m making you defensive through my line of inquiry, or because what I’m doing overlaps with what you do. It creates defensiveness in the system, and it’s a natural, reptilian kind of response.

That defensiveness is what over-amps corporate cultures. Try to get defensiveness out of the system so that people are focused on achieving, learning and bonding.”

