INSTANT MBA: Be Authentic, Be Transparent And Be Fast

ChiefExecutive.net



Today’s advice comes from Havas Worldwide CEO David Jones’ interview with ChiefExecutive.net:“Social media is changing the world and the rules of social media are transparency, authenticity and speed. And I think they’re the rules for running a successful business today, and I think they’re three great words around a successful corporate culture.”

Jones became global CEO of French advertising and communications services group Havas earlier this year. He also advised David Cameron in his ad campaigns before the last general election in Britain.

He fully embraces the shifts brought on by major technological changes, and continues to look ahead to figure out what will drive the next big one.

“The single biggest revolution we’re going to see — not just in my industry but in business in general — is all-around location-based services. The ability to know where people are and to actually target them with products and offers … I just think the potential is unbelievable.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.