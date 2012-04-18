INSTANT MBA: Ask The Right Questions If You Want To Innovate

Photo: SmartBusinessNetwork/ YouTube

Today’s advice comes from David Browning, managing partner at CB Richard Ellis (via Smart Business):“Innovation with me starts with asking great questions. It’s asking questions of our clients, of our professionals, of our vendors and then just really listening and figuring out what that means.”



Browning says at CB Richard Ellis, a commercial real estate firm, the focus is on more than just buying and selling business.

He says the impact of technology especially creates many opportunities for people to change the way they do business, and businesses need to accept that the world is changing and be open to new ideas.

“By broadening the questions [you ask], you end up uncovering needs that drive someone to act in a different way.”

