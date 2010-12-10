INSTANT MBA: Don't Cut The Budget For Work-Life Programs, They Increase Morale And Productivity

Deloitte, LLP



Today’s lesson comes from Barry Salzberg, CEO of Deloitte LLP: “A common casualty of economic downturns is work-life programs. Cost containment is important in difficult times, but we also know that successfully integrating work and life is critical to the morale and productivity of a workforce.

This is why we take a customised approach to career development, allowing employees to dial down or dial up their hours, pace and other career dimensions to fit various life stages.”

