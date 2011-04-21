INSTANT MBA: Customers Are Loyal To Companies That Anticipate Everything

Photo: Giacomo

Today’s advice comes from Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

“I get asked a lot why Apple’s customers are so loyal. It’s not because they belong to the Church of Mac! That’s ridiculous.

It’s because when you buy our products, and three months later you get stuck on something, you quickly figure out [how to get past it]. And you think, ‘Wow, someone over there at Apple actually thought of this!’



“And then three months later you try to do something you hadn’t tried before, and it works, and you think ‘Hey, they thought of that, too.’ And then six months later it happens again.”

