Instant MBA: Never Forget About Relationships

Chick-Fil-A



Today’s advice comes from Chick-Fil-A COO Dan Cathy’s profile in SUCCESS Magazine:“Too often leaders get carried away with results and forget about relationships … Customer service is important to us because it’s important to the customer. There is a high demand, but low supply. So we see it as if we’re filling a demand.”

Cathy, who heads one of the nation’s largest privately owned restaurant chains, spends three days out of his week visiting franchise locations around the country. It’s how he learns what works.

In fact, Chick-Fil-A directly invests tens of thousands of dollars in their customers every year. At events held at stores nationwide, people camp overnight for the chance to win free food for a year, which have become such a draw that wannabe winners camp out overnight — alongside Cathy, who insists on being part of the fun. The fast food giant also provides security, a DJ, and free food to everyone who shows up, at a cost of $30,000 per event.

But Cathy doesn’t mind the expense, and he has a lot to show for his dedication to customer satisfaction. Chick-Fil-A sales are on track to match 2009’s record-setting $3.2 billion.

