INSTANT MBA: Training Employees And Losing Them Is Worse Than Not Training Them And Having Them Stick Around

Today’s advice comes from The Belding Group of Companies CEO Shaun Belding’s interview with The Star:“The best statement I ever heard about the role of a manager was ‘My staff don’t work for me — I work for them. Their job is to get the things done that need to get done.”



Belding, recognised as one of the leading global experts on customer service, says most people perceive retail as a job, not as something to be proud of. The Belding Group of Companies specialises in sending undercover retail inspectors who rate how a shop’s staff performs, and also trains staff in customer service.

“It’s critical to ensure consistency in the level of customer service you provide. Most retailers are hesitant to invest in training because of the high employee turnover. This philosophy, however, neglects the sage advice that: ‘The only thing worse than training an employee and losing them is not training them and having them stick around’.”

