INSTANT MBA: Create Products That Delight Your Customer AND Are Useful

Today’s advice comes from GlobalFit CEO Frank Napolitano at Smart Business.“If you have an hour to create a product or service, spend 59 minutes figuring out how it will elegantly solve a customer’s problem, then spend a minute designing it.”



Napolitano, who runs GlobalFit, a provider of physical activity programs for business, says that the time a company spends thinking about a new product or service is super important if you want to create something truly great for your customers.

When designing a new product or improving a current one, your goal should be “to delight your end user,” rather than just to satisfy a need, says Napolitano.

To drive creativity, ensure that your design team consists of people who are empathetic, intuitive, imaginative and possess idealism. These people will help you design products with features your customers will appreciate.

“Focusing on creativity as the driver of innovation is entirely relevant to every design process. Whether you are creating a new handle for a kitchen peeler or revamping the system screens used by your company’s call centre personnel, creativity and elegance mark the difference between useful designs and delightful designs.”

