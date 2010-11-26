INSTANT MBA: Create A Product That Is Forward-Thinking, Not Trendy

Today’s lesson comes from Jason Pomeranc, Co-owner of Thompson Hotels:
“We do our best to create a product that is forward thinking and not trendy. If you produce a quality product that is creative, interesting, and evolves, that is the key. You are constantly moving to stay ahead of the curve. It is a better experience for our guests.
The fad of the moment is inevitably going to be passé at a certain point. The fear is being too hot. The slow burn is the way to go. A place is successful if, after several years, it has permeated into a specific location.”
Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.