INSTANT MBA: Create A Product That Is Forward-Thinking, Not Trendy

Today’s lesson comes from Jason Pomeranc, Co-owner of Thompson Hotels:



“We do our best to create a product that is forward thinking and not trendy. If you produce a quality product that is creative, interesting, and evolves, that is the key. You are constantly moving to stay ahead of the curve. It is a better experience for our guests.

The fad of the moment is inevitably going to be passé at a certain point. The fear is being too hot. The slow burn is the way to go. A place is successful if, after several years, it has permeated into a specific location.”

