INSTANT MBA: Create A "Must-Have" Product, Not A "Nice-To-Have" Product

Joe Meyer, CEO and President of HopStop



Today’s lesson comes from Joe Meyer, president and CEO of HopStop:



“While I’m a big fan of Foursquare, I view it much more as a “nice-to-have” service than a “must-have” service.

“Whether I check-in to where I’m going or not isn’t necessarily going to make or break my day. But if I don’t know where I’m going or how to get there…then that is far more day/life altering.

“Although we’re very much a location-based/location-aware service like Foursquare, HopStop is far more utilitarian and central to people’s everyday lives.”

